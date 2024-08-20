Path of Exile 2 Gets Early Access Release Date

At long last, Path of Exile II has a release date for its early access phase. All the way back in 2019, Grinding Gear Games announced that it was working on a sequel to Path of Exile. Originally, PoE II was planned to be a new addition to the original PoE, but as it grew in scale, Grinding Gear Games revealed that it would instead be released as a separate product. Now, for those who have patiently been waiting waiting for roughly five years, the initial launch of Path of Exile II is known to be right around the corner.

Revealed during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live broadcast, Path of Exile II was confirmed to release on November 15th. At that time, the game will be playable across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC for both Steam and the Epic Games Store. Currently, Grinding Gear Games hasn’t outlined how long PoE II will potentially be in early access before reaching its 1.0 phase, but those details will likely emerge soon.

You can watch the new trailer for Path of Exile II for yourself right here:

If you’re unfamiliar with Path of Exile II, it’s an action RPG that is heavily influenced by Blizzard’s Diablo series. The original game in the series has been hugely popular for over a decade and has continued to receive frequent updates and expansions. For Grinding Gear Games to finally be releasing a sequel is a huge deal and will surely end up being one of the biggest releases in the back half of 2024.

