Path to Mnemosyne Coming to PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One

Publisher Hidden Trap has announced that it is bringing Devilish Games’ hypnotic adventure game, Path to Mnemsyne, to PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, in addition to the previously announced PC and Mac.

While the game is still poised to release for PC sometime during the second half of 2018, a release date for the console versions has not been disclosed. But what has been revealed is a brand-new and trippy trailer.

What is further unclear is whether or not Path to Mnemsyne is getting a retail release of any type or not. The latter seems more likely the case though. What is also unknown at this point is a price. However, given the game’s indie roots, it’s safe to assume a budget-friendly price-point will be given.

For those that don’t know: Path to Mnemosyne is a hypnotic adventure game created with an infinite zoom. It is the game’s trippy, almost ominous, vibe and the unique infinite zoom feature that originally caught me eye, and sold me on potentially picking it up whenever it hits.

Normally, I’m not very keen on games with “open narratives” and a minimalist approach to storytelling, but if done properly – like in Little Nightmares and Inside for example – the end-product can be a game with a narrative as good as any. And even if the story winds up not being quite up to snuff, I might just bite solely based off the art style and direction.

You can read more on Path to Mnemosyne below, courtesy of an official overview via the developer itself:

About

Immerse yourself into Path to Mnemosyne, a hypnotic adventure created within an infinite zoom! Walk the path, explore your mind, and recover all lost memories by solving dozens of imaginative puzzles.

A mysterious story, a minimalist script and disturbing sounds and graphics, will make Path to Mnemosyne a bizarre and memorable gameplay experience for any player.

Will you be able to reach the end of the path?

Key Features