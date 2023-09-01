Pathfinder 2E Reveals Two New Classes, Including First-Ever Rare Class

Pathfinder Second Edition has announced two new classes – the animist and the exemplar, both of which tie into an upcoming multi-product line event coming in 2024. Today, Paizo announced the "War of the Immortals" playtest for Pathfinder 2E, which will focus on the animist and exemplar classes. The animist is a Wisdom-based divine spellcasting class that can bond with apparitions to share in their power in exchange for acting as their agent in the physical world. Meanwhile, the exemplar is Pathfinder 2E's first "rare class" and is a Charisma-based divine warrior that possesses a spark of divinity. Exemplars eventually create their own epithet to "define their immortal legacy" allowing them to become demigods of legends, similar to Maui, Hercules, or Cú Chulainn.

Interestingly, both classes seem to be tied to an upcoming "War of the Immortals," an upcoming storyline tied to a brewing war between the deities of Golarion. The press release for the new playtest mentioned that gods will die, which could significantly shake up the pantheon and even the make-up of the world of Pathfinder itself. A key moment of Golarion's recent history was the death of Aroden, the god of humanity. His death created an eternal hurricane to form and opened up a chasm into a hellish plane, sending entire continents up into upheaval.

The upcoming playtest will run for one month, starting today. Players can download the playtest from Paizo's website. Additionally, Demiplane has made a free character builder for both classes, while Foundry VTT has added a module that includes full automated support for both classes. You can also check out official looks at the Iconics for both classes down below:

What Is Pathfinder Remaster?

Paizo's plans for Pathfinder include plans to shake-up both the lore of the game and some mechanics in its upcoming Pathfinder Remaster project, which starts later this year with the release of new core rulebooks. Paizo announced earlier this year that they are moving away from material originally published under the Open Gaming License because of Wizards' attempt to forcibly de-authorize the current version of the OGL earlier this year. While Wizards abandoned that attempt after immense fan outcry, Paizo announced the Pathfinder Remaster project to totally break away from the OGL. While many other OGL-originated creatures (such as chromatic dragons or the duergar) could be salvaged in the Pathfinder Remaster project by simply giving them new names and lore, some mechanics such as alignment and creatures like the drow were determined to be too tied to the OGL to be used in the game.