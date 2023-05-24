Demiplane Launches Open Beta Version of Pathfinder Character Builder

The Pathfinder 2E equivalent to D&D Beyond's much-heralded character builder is finally here. Demiplane has officially launched its Character Builder and Character Sheet Tools for Pathfinder NEXUS, its online toolset and rules compendium for Pathfinder 2E. The new digital toolset (which was previously available only in closed alpha) guides players on a step by step process in creating their Pathfinder 2E character. The Character Sheet Tools not only allows a player to track their inventory, status changes, and characters stats in real time, it also uses the "Click-to-Know" system to instantly bring up rules and explanations for every part of the Pathfinder 2E game.

Pathfinder NEXUS's Character Builder isn't the first online toolset for Pathfinder 2E, but it certainly appears to be the most polished, even in its beta form. It also comes with several distinct advantages to subscribers, such as having characters saved to their account instead of tied to a browser's memory and having a more robust rulebook compendium instead of links to the robust but rules-focused Archives of Nethys website.

The launch of the Character Builder is a big step for Demiplane, which has brought in several D&D Beyond alumni such as Adam Bradford to develop toolsets for several notable tabletop RPGs that aren't Dungeons & Dragons. As online toolsets and character builders have greatly streamlined D&D character creation, games like Pathfinder, Vampire: The Masquerade, and Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game have all teamed up with Demiplane to develop their own character builder tools. The various character builders all have the same basic subscription model in mind, with players unlocking various rulesets tied to rulebooks by purchasing them on Demiplane, thus expanding the available options in the character builder.

Free users can create 7 characters using the Pathfinder NEXUS while unlimited characters are available to paid subscribers. You can check out more over on Demiplane.