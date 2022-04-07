Pathfinder Announces New Book Exploring the Impossible Lands

Paizo has announced a new Pathfinder sourcebook exploring the Impossible Lands. Pathfinder Lost Omens: Impossible Lands is a new lore-focused sourcebook that explores the Impossible Lands, a region of Golorian that includes two nations scarred by a magical war between their founders, as well as the steampunk-themed city-state of Alkenstar, and the island-nation of Jalmeray, which is defined by its use of numerous bound genies and elementals. The region is perhaps one of the most bizarre found in Golorian, as it includes a nation ruled by the undead, a nation filled with squabbling arcanists, and a city that relies on gunpowder and clockwork machinery to survive in a wasteland created by a magic war.

The new book is the latest in Paizo’s series of Lost Omens books, which help to fill out the lore of its diverse campaign setting in which all Paizo-published Pathfinder adventures take place. The Lost Omens line has provided players and GMs with everything from detailed sourcebooks describing the food and culture of various regions to myths and lore surrounding various legendary monsters. Paizo publishes the Lost Omens line in parallel with their regular Pathfinder rulebooks, which focus more on game mechanics and character options as opposed to lore.

Paizo has big plans for 2022, with the release of several new rulebooks and more Lost Omens sourcebooks. The two major rulebooks coming out this year are The Book of the Dead, which features a large bestiary of undead creatures, and the Dark Archive, which includes the new playable Psychic and Thaumaturge classes. Upcoming Lost Omens books include a Knights of Lastwall book, which will detail the various knightly orders that came from the fallen country of Lastwall, and a Travel Guide that delves deeper into the cultures found across Golorian.

Pathfinder Lost Omens: Impossible Lands will be released in 4Q2022.