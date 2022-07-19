Pathfinder Revolution Announced

A new Pathfinder-themed version of Revolution! has launched on Kickstarter. Earlier this week, Steve Jackson Games launched a new version of its Euro-style game Revolution!, focused on controlling the city of Korvosa from Pathfinder's Golarion campaign setting. Pathfinder Revolution! will combine elements of the Revolution! base game and its follow-up expansions into one streamlined game, while repositioning it to fit within the Pathfinder universe. The game involves players secretly bidding to influence Korvosa's powerful figures through bribery, blackmail, or sheer force. Players vie for control of various locations throughout several rounds, all the while trying to claim victory points to win the game.

Revolution! is a bit of an outlier for Steve Jackson Games, which is best known for its social card game Munchkin and its many spinoffs and expansions. It also continues a partnership between Paizo and Steve Jackson Games, which also includes a Pathfinder version of Munchkin.

"Revolution! is a game where your ability to read the table and your skills at guile and diplomacy can be stronger than any other abilities you bring to the session," said Steve Jackson Games CEO Phil Reed in a press release. "Rather than relying on the luck of the draw or the roll of the dice to achieve victory, your social skills and long-term plans have the most decisive impact on your position at the game's end. With Pathfinder Revolution!, we've finally managed to bring the game back in a new edition that incorporates the best mechanics and concepts from the earlier edition of the game and its expansions."

Backers of the Kickstarter campaign will receive a copy of Pathfinder Revolution! with a $60 pledge. A $90 pledge includes Pathfinder Revolution and a copy of Pathfinder Munchkin. As of press time, the Kickstarter has raised $23,663 of its $50,000 goal. You can check out the full Kickstarter here.