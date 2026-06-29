5 Games That Actually Pulled Off Unlikely Genre Mash-Ups

These days, games fall under more than one genre. However, some combinations are far more predictable than others. Survival and horror often go together, as do action and RPG. But sometimes, a game developer tries something a little more off the beaten path and blends unlikely genres. The current trend of cozy horror games has me thinking a lot about games that bring together two very different genres, but actually manage to make it work.

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If you watch as many gaming showcases as I do, a lot of the new games start to blend together. Trends are as common in video game development as anything else. And some days, I feel that if I hear phrases like “gritty Soulslike” or “roguelike deckbuilder” one more time, I’ll lose it. That’s part of what makes games that pair unlikely genres so interesting, because they go against trends and expectations… though sometimes they start new ones. If you’re looking for a game that brings together unexpected genres and makes it work, these five hits should definitely be on your radar.

5) Bloomtown: A Different Story

courtesy of Lazy Bear Games, Different Sense Games, and Twin Sails Interactive

I’ll be the first to admit that Bloomtown is a flawed game. But even if it’s far from perfect, its ambitious formula brings together disparate parts in a really interesting way. The pixel art suggests it’s going to be a cozy game, but horror and combat lurk beneath the surface. By day, you’ve got a life sim with villager requests, farming, and various odds and ends to earn money. But then, you journey to the town’s dark and mysterious Underside, where you battle demons in turn-based combat.

These elements don’t always mesh together perfectly, and it does sometimes feel like Bloomtown tries to do a bit too much. But when it works, it works. I still think about this game, which released in 2024, on a regular basis. And not just because its catchy combat soundtrack plays on a loop in the back of my mind. If you’re looking for a truly unique gaming experience, Bloomtown is hard to beat, despite its flaws.

4) Cult of the Lamb

courtesy of Massive Monster and Devolver Digital

Four years later, Cult of the Lamb remains incredibly popular, and not just because it recently released a new expansion. This game might look cute and cozy, but it’s actually hiding an action roguelike core. Cult of the Lamb brings together management sim and action roguelike elements to create an addictive, engaging loop that’s made it a classic. It has taken hold of the cozy gamers and action lovers alike, and it has the Overwhelmingly Positive Steam review average to prove it.

Cult of the Lamb is arguably one of the early contenders for the cozy horror crown. After all, the cult premise makes it spookier than its adorable art style suggests. The base you’re building is home to your flock, and the items you collect aren’t just for crafting: they’re also to help with your dark rituals. Then you throw in combat against enemy hordes and rival cult leaders, and you’ve got a formula that sounds weird, but somehow just works.

3) Crypt of the Necrodancer

Courtesy of Brace Yourself games

As its name suggests, this one is a blend of roguelike dungeon crawling and rhythm gaming. Few combinations have seemed more unlikely, and I’m not just saying that as a dungeon-crawling enthusiast with a terrible sense of rhythm. Following its full release in 2015, Crypt of the Necrodancer quickly proved its unlikely combo could work. The game has won a handful of awards, and it also boasts an Overwhelmingly Positive review average on Steam.

Crypt of the Necrodancer comes in swinging with a solid soundtrack, laying the foundation for its rhythm elements. It also lets players use their own music instead. And it doesn’t slack on dungeon-crawling, either. There are 15 different characters that each offer their own unique playstyle. No matter which you choose, you have to stay on beat to conquer the dungeon. And yes, you can use that old Dance Dance Revolution mat as a controller. Combining D&D with DDR? I’m surprised someone didn’t try it sooner.

2) Dave the Diver

courtesy of MINTROCKET

Not long ago, I had the pleasure of revisiting Dave the Diver to review its massive new In the Jungle DLC. So I was reminded of just how well Mintrocket brings together multiple game genres for a formula that works. The DLC adds even more to this base equation, as the jungle is basically a farming sim add-on for a game that already combines different genres. But even the base game pulls off a fun balancing act, with its action fishing mechanic by day, restaurant management sim by night vibes.

Dave the Diver proves that a game doesn’t have to be just one thing. It is both a really engaging management sim and a satisfying action adventure game, and it doesn’t sacrifice either element. The day/night cycle works well for this, neatly dividing the two core gameplay loops to make them easy to manage. The walls get broken down as more genres enter the fold in In The Jungle, yet somehow, it just makes the game even better.

1) Slay the Spire

Courtesy of Mega Crit

Yes, I know I just said I was tired of hearing “roguelike deckbuilder.” But that doesn’t mean I can’t appreciate the game that spawned a trend so pervasive, I’m getting sick of hearing about it. The original Slay the Spire released in Early Access in 2017, with a full release in 2019. And at the time, the idea of blending roguelikes and turn-based card battles and roguelike elements was a relatively novel idea. Clearly, Mega Crit pulled it off, because the genre mashup has become a new subgenre all its own.

Slay the Spire works because it combines what works best from each genre to create a dynamic game with rewarding progression and strategic flexibility. The formula clearly still works, even if it’s starting to feel a bit overdone. Slay the Spire 2 recently dropped into Early Access and quickly claimed a top spot as one of Steam’s most-played games. Mega Crit really pulled something off with this unexpected combo, and players are clearly still hungry for more.

What’s your favorite game that brings together unexpected genres? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!