Stardew Valley Publisher Unveils Pathway, A Turn-Based Strategy RPG

British developer/publisher, Chucklefish, who brought you games like Stardew Valley and Starbound, has announced that it is once again teaming up with developer Robotality to publish its new game, Pathway.
As you may know, the pair previously worked together on 2014’s Halfway, which was Robotality’s last release that Chucklefish hopped on to publish.
Like Halfway, Pathway is a turn-based RPG. However, unlike Halfway, it isn’t future themed, and rather dips into the grand pulp genre. Think exploring tombs, temples, and desert wilderness.
The game’s plot appears to center around your missing friend Morten, who was taken by the Nazis because he interfered with their occult research. Your goal? To rescue him before it is too late, of course. And perhaps maybe stumble upon some other adventures in the process.
As you can probably deduce from the mention of Nazis, Pathway takes place in an alternate past where global unrest is rising as German military influence spreads throughout Europe and the Middle East. Tying right into the grand pulp themes, are rumors of the Nazis frantic evacuating old temples and digging up strange artifacts, as well rumors of ghastly occult rituals.
Pathway is in development for PC, Mac, and Linux. Currently, there’s no word of a release date, however, the game was notably at one point targeting a 2017 release, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that it will ship sometime this year.
You can read more on the game below, courtesy of a “key features” list provided by Robotality itself:
THRILLING VISUALS – Classic 16-bit pixel art enhanced with unprecedented depth, lighting and shadows using Pixel/Voxel Hybrid Technology.
DYNAMIC ADVENTURES – No two adventures are the same; each campaign generates a new procedural map and a different set of unique story encounters.
TOUGH CHOICES – Every location you visit presents a new hand-crafted story event to explore. Search the well? Save the villagers? It’s up to you!
DECISIVE CONFLICTS – Use cover and positioning in exciting turn-based squad combat. Learn to maximize your items and abilities, as well as your team members’ strengths, in ruthless and clever ways!
HIDDEN TREASURES – Discover rare artifacts to unlock new content and adventures! Recruit from 16 unique companions, each with their own starting equipment and skill trees!