Stardew Valley Publisher Unveils Pathway, A Turn-Based Strategy RPG

British developer/publisher, Chucklefish, who brought you games like Stardew Valley and Starbound, has announced that it is once again teaming up with developer Robotality to publish its new game, Pathway.

As you may know, the pair previously worked together on 2014’s Halfway, which was Robotality’s last release that Chucklefish hopped on to publish.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like Halfway, Pathway is a turn-based RPG. However, unlike Halfway, it isn’t future themed, and rather dips into the grand pulp genre. Think exploring tombs, temples, and desert wilderness.

The game’s plot appears to center around your missing friend Morten, who was taken by the Nazis because he interfered with their occult research. Your goal? To rescue him before it is too late, of course. And perhaps maybe stumble upon some other adventures in the process.

As you can probably deduce from the mention of Nazis, Pathway takes place in an alternate past where global unrest is rising as German military influence spreads throughout Europe and the Middle East. Tying right into the grand pulp themes, are rumors of the Nazis frantic evacuating old temples and digging up strange artifacts, as well rumors of ghastly occult rituals.

Pathway is in development for PC, Mac, and Linux. Currently, there’s no word of a release date, however, the game was notably at one point targeting a 2017 release, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that it will ship sometime this year.

You can read more on the game below, courtesy of a “key features” list provided by Robotality itself: