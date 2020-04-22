PAX West Shares Update, Still Set to Take Place in September

✖

PAX West, the popular gaming convention held in the fall every year, has shared a new update given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and as of right now, the convention is still set to take place in September. According to the organizers, ReedPOP and Penny Arcade, they will follow any and all official guidelines, and have already taken certain steps, but the show is currently still set to take place, and September 4th through September 7th are still the dates for the Seattle-based convention. For now, anyway.

"Our first priority is always your safety, and that extends to issues of public health," the update reads in part. "As the year progresses, we will continue to monitor the situation and work with health officials at all levels of government, and intend to follow all CDC and WHO guidelines as they are released. That said, actions already taken by our convention center and local government have left us optimistic, and we will continue working with them to make sure we take the correct steps throughout the summer. "

We've gotten a lot of questions from fans and want to let everyone know that as of right now we still plan on welcoming everyone home to PAX West on Labor Day weekend (September 4th - 7th) in 2020! More information here: https://t.co/d3Yge142W2 — PAX (@pax) April 21, 2020

The update from PAX West comes in the wake of the recent announcement that Comic-Con International (or San Diego Comic-Con, as it is commonly known) would not proceed as originally planned this year "For the first time in its 50-year history San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC), the organizers behind the annual pop culture celebration, announced today with deep regret, that there will be no Comic-Con in 2020," Comic-Con said in a statement last week. "The event will instead return to the San Diego Convention Center from July 22-25, 2021. Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, they had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer. Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year."

What do you think about PAX West continuing on as usual? Are you intending to attend the convention? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

PAX West, as mentioned above, is still on track to take place over Labor Day Weekend, September 4th through September 7th, this year in Seattle. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PAX West right here.

