Payday 3 Reveals New Setting and Story Details

It’s been a long time coming, but developer and publisher Starbreeze has finally revealed some of the first major details associated with Payday 3. The long-awaited third installment in the co-op shooter has been in development for a few years at this point, but up until now, Starbreeze has largely remained silent about what it will have in store. And while it will likely still take some time until we see an official or trailer for Payday 3, we have now learned some important bits of information in relation to its story and setting.

Revealed as part of the 10th anniversary celebration of the Payday franchise, Starbreeze divulged that Payday 3 will take the series to the setting of New York City. Starbreeze says that its own take on NYC is one that will be “a living, enormous representation of the city.” In addition to bringing Payday 3 to the Big Apple, the game is also said to be bringing back the four main characters from the first game. Specifically, Dallas, Hoxton, Chains, and Wolf are all back again and are “returning to a life of crime”.

When it comes to some of the ancillary story and world details in Payday 3, Starbreeze also gave fans a broad overview of what to expect. “Payday 3 is set several years after the events of 2, where the gang retired from their life of crime and rode off into the sunset,” Starbreeze said in a recent press release sent to media. “In the meantime, the world of Payday has transitioned into the digital age, with software giants, cryptocurrencies, mass surveillance and the Dark Web all playing a role in the gang’s new gadgets, challenges and opportunities.”

As mentioned, Starbreeze still has yet to show off what Payday 3 will actually look like to play, so there’s still a lot more than we’re left waiting for when it comes to this future sequel. For now, the one main thing we continue to know is that the game is poised to arrive at some point in 2023.

What do you think about Payday 3 based on these new details that have been unveiled? Let me know your own reaction either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.