Peacemaker Director James Gunn Reveals His Three Favorite Video Games Ever

Over the last few days, Twitter users have given their followers the opportunity to ask their top three favorites of anything in particular. Peacemaker and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn decided to join in on the fun, and one fan asked him to list his three favorite video games. Gunn replied with Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Mass Effect, and Defense Grid. A lot of gamers would have different responses if this question was posed to them, but it’s safe to say those games would end up on a lot of favorites lists!

The Tweet from James Gunn can be found embedded below.

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1498025727169601539

While the Tweet from Gunn is new, the director has been singing the praises of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic for quite some time. The director has often called it his favorite game, and previously referred to it as his “favorite Star Wars thing out of all Star Wars games, movies, TV shows, toys, and comics.” Given the overwhelming quality of Star Wars content out there, that’s a pretty bold statement, but Gunn certainly isn’t the only one that feels this way. The game has earned a passionate following since it first released on the original Xbox back in 2003. The game has since been ported to PC and Nintendo Switch, and a remake is currently in development on PlayStation 5.

Gunn’s reply has already received positive reception on Twitter! Many gamers shared their hopes of seeing the director making a movie based on Mass Effect, or on Knights of the Old Republic. With Peacemaker renewed for a second season, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in development, the odds seem kind of slim that Gunn could find the time to make an adaptation of these works (how does he even play video games?). That certainly doesn’t rule out the possibility, but fans should just enjoy the games for the time being!

What are your three favorite video games of all-time? Would you like to see James Gunn adapt Mass Effect or KOTOR?