People Are Wondering Why Sonic Has Doctor Strange Powers

Sonic The Hedgehog debuts its first trailer earlier today, and while there’s a lot to process in it many are more interested in one of the film’s posters. The poster in question features Sonic sitting within one of those patented Gold Rings above the city skyline, but inside the ring, you can see Paris, and Sonic looks as if he’s sitting between the two locales. We also see it in the trailer where they end up in a different location after falling through a ring, and while some are just chalking this up to an homage to level transitions in the original game, others can’t help but think of a certain Marvel Doctor.

That would be Doctor Strange, and you can see why. The effect is similar to Doctor Strange’s Sling Ring which allows him to open portals by making a circular motion. The space inside the ring then shows the location you’re walking into, and as long as you have the ring you can open these portals at any time.

Some fans can’t help but see the Golden Ring effect as an ode to Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme, and they are taking to social media to share their comparisons. We’ve included some of the highlights below.

Paramount guy 1: “Okay so how do we make Sonic’s rings serve some purpose in the upcoming movie” Paramount guy 2: “Ehhh idk” Paramount guy 3: “Guys so I watched this new movie called Doctor Strange” pic.twitter.com/cWDYNyyKT3 — Akfamilyhome (@AkfamilyhomeAK) April 30, 2019

okay so i’ve seen the Sonic trailer twice now and can someone explain how Sonic is able to open up Doctor Strange portals with giant rings?? actually now that i think about it i don’t care or wanna know — PreBentious (@DenzlerBenjamin) April 30, 2019

This Sonic movie is literally just Doctor Strange as a hedgehog pic.twitter.com/QuTCtrm5Rl — CrypticNoOne (@CrypticNoOne) April 30, 2019

Now, while Sonic isn’t really dipping into the world of magic, it does seem he’ll at least have a few more abilities at his disposal, though his trademark attacks like the Spin Dash, and we imagine he might even go Super Sonic by the end of the film. When you’re the fastest thing alive, you don’t really need a Sling Ring after all.

Apparently Sonic is now Doctor Strange pic.twitter.com/TrIcQGXErn — Kooldude233 🍊 (@Red_Stick_) April 30, 2019

Okay, since when have Sonic’s rings equaled Doctor Strange portal? pic.twitter.com/UgFgn4xiPq — Ben_ToaofFire (@TFramemaster) April 30, 2019

Sonic The Hedgehog is directed by Jeff Fowler and is written by Patrick Casey, Josh Miller, and Oren Uziel. The film stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Neal McDonough, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey. The official description is included below.

“SONIC THE HEDGEHOG is a live-action adventure comedy based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega that centers on the infamously brash bright blue hedgehog. The film follows the (mis)adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound – human – best friend Tom Wachowski (James Marsden). Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination. The film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”

Sonic The Hedgehog hits theaters on November 8th.

