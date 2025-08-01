Free Zombie Game on Steam Shutting Down After 3 Years

A zombie game from 2022 is shutting down roughly three years after its release on PC via Steam. The news comes straight from the game’s developer Tybug Studios, which also served as the game’s publisher. Meanwhile, the announcement itself was shared via the game’s Steam page. Obviously, this delisting — set to happen on October 1, 2025 — impacts all Steam users. As for whether it impacts Steam Deck users, specifically, we do not know. The Steam game lists Steam Deck functionality as “Unknown.”

The PC game shutting down on Steam is PEP, an online zombie game that is both single-player, co-op, and multiplayer. On top of this, it is free-to-play. That said, judging by the game’s Steam user reviews, many won’t miss it. The free Steam game has over 100 user reviews, so PC users have checked it out. However, those who checked out haven’t always loved it, according to its “Mixed” rating on Steam, the result of only a 69 percent approval rating.

“As PEP nears the end of its third year on the platform, we regret to announce that the PEP servers will be shutting down on October 1st, 2025,” reads an official statment from Tybug Studios on the shutdown. ” It’s was a wonderful time building the story, adding content, and coming up with all the silly little features that made PEP what it is. we here at Tybug Studios are incredibly proud of what we created and excited for what’s next, both in this genre and beyond.”

After the shutdown on October 1, the zombie game will no longer be available to download on Steam. However, it will remain playable in an offline capacity.

“Until shutdown, existing players who already have a license on Steam can continue playing as usual,” adds the aforementioned statement. “However, PEP will no longer be available to new users. Thank you all so much for playing, sharing, and supporting PEP over the years. We can’t wait to bring you even more fun and exciting games in the future.”

There is no word why servers are being shutdown, but it is presumably because they are costing more than the game is making. This is just speculation though, as Tybug Studios does not say one way or another.

