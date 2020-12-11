Perfect Dark Reboot Announced for Xbox

One of the newest developers at Xbox Game Studios is that of The Initiative, who has been toiling away on their latest project for a few years at this point. After years of secrecy, The Initiative rolled up to The Game Awards today to confirm previous rumors that they are indeed creating the next iteration of the long-beloved Perfect Dark series.

Announced via a new trailer, The Initiative and Xbox Game Studios showed off the first glimpse of the next Perfect Dark. The trailer was entirely CGI footage, meaning that no gameplay was highlighted, unfortunately. The video then ended off by showing what looked like the back of Joanna Dark, the iconic protagonist of the series.

Perfect Dark was originally a first-person shooter developed by Rare that released on the Nintendo 64. The series was then rebooted as Perfect Dark: Zero and debuted as an Xbox 360 launch title, but was met with a mixed response. Since then, the franchise has been dormant, but The Initiative is clearly looking to bring it back to a wider audience.

“We have built the Perfect Dark team at The Initiative by bringing in some of the most talented game makers from around the industry who all share a passion for storytelling, world-building and creating memorable game experiences,” the studio explained in a new post on Xbox Wire for why it is returning to this property. “With the full backing from Xbox Studios to re-imagine one of the best loved IPs from gaming history, we couldn’t be more excited to share some of our early ideas.”

For now, we still don’t know what The Initiative plans to bring Perfect Dark to, but a release on Xbox Series X/S and PC seems to be in the cards. At this point, no further details on a release window for Perfect Dark have been announced either, but we should start to learn a whole lot more in the coming months and years.

So how do you feel about Perfect Dark making a return? Are you interested in seeing what The Initiative can do with the property, or do you wish they were making something completely original? Let me know down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.