Persona 25th Anniversary Celebrated by Atlus

Even though it might seem like a newer franchise to some, today (at least for those in Japan at the time of publishing) marks the 25th anniversary of the Persona franchise. The series, which began as a spin-off from the Shin Megami Tensei franchise, which is also developed by Atlus, released its first installment, Revelations: Persona, on September 20, 1996. And to honor this occasion, Atlus itself opted to share a message with fans this afternoon.

Mentioned over on social media, the official Japanese account dedicated to all things Persona tweeted out an image featuring Revelations: Persona alongside the game’s original launch date. The tweet in question merely acknowledged that today is the anniversary and thanks fans for their continued support for the entirety of the Person franchise. “25 years ago Revelations: Persona was released in Japan!” the official Atlus West Twitter account then ended up sharing for those in western audiences. “Happy anniversary to the Persona series!”

While this anniversary is a big one for the Persona series, the larger news associated with the franchise involves something that Atlus hasn’t announced just yet. Earlier this summer, Atlus teased that it would begin making some special announcements related to the Persona series beginning in September of this year. At this point in time, that announcement hasn’t come about just yet, although some fans are under the impression that it could be happening later this week. September 20, in particular, happens to be a day that many had circled on their calendars simply because it lined up with the original game’s anniversary. While we clearly haven’t heard anything from Atlus on this front just yet, perhaps the studio will have something new to share before the day has come to an end.

When it comes to your own history with the Persona series, are you someone who has been playing this franchise from the beginning? Or did you instead hop on a bit later with an entry such as Persona 3, Persona 4, or Persona 5?