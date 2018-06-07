Both Persona 3: Dancing in the Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in the Starlight Revealed for PS4, PS Vita

As part of Sony’s “Road to E3 2018” celebrations, even more announcement news has been revealed. Fans of the iconic Persona series can be excited about the most recent announcements that both Persona 3: Dancing in the Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in the Starlight have been confirmed for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita, both coming early 2019.

According to a recent statement from Altus, “We here at ATLUS are happy to announce that the latest rhythm games based on the worldwide JRPG phenomenon, both Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight will be launching in the Americas and Europe early 2019! Both games will feature all of the songs included in their original Japanese versions, as well as a full English dub, dual audio options, and English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish subtitles.”

Both titles will house familiar songs that fans of the franchise have come to know and love, including originals by Shoji Meguro, with compositions by Ryota Kozuka. Therea re even a few remixes through in there by Jazztronik, ATOLS, Lotus Juice, and much more.

Players will be tasked with selecting a song and then working their way through completion to gather more. This unlocks more dancers, partners, music, and even ways to customize those toons for a perfectly unique performance in the Persona-verse.

According to the company, “Getting started in P3D/P5D is simple – choose a song, select a difficulty level, select your dancer(s), and get on with the show! After that, all you need to do is time button presses with the on-screen prompts in time with the music, and you’ll be jamming along with your favorite Persona series characters. There’s also an auto-play mode in case you just want to enjoy some catchy songs and expertly-choreographed dance routines (auto-play won’t count for progression, though).”

Dance your way through unlocking specific objectives and build relationships with other characters. Both titles offer a social experience unique to this series, and these “Social” scenes will help see the hidden depths within this dance-driven franchise. This is just another way the Persona series has grown and branched out for what they are known for, a “different side” of a universe well loved.

We don’t have a specific date yet, but both titles are slated for an early 2019 release!