New Persona 3 Reload Trailer Highlights Characters and Updated Gameplay

Atlus has today released a new trailer for Persona 3 Reload, which is its forthcoming remake of the classic PS2-era JRPG. Originally announced a few months back, Atlus has slowly been unveiling new trailers for P3 Reload to give fans a better idea of what this new iteration of the game will have in store. Now, that trend has continued once again with a video that unveils more of the many characters that will be appearing in the game.

In total, the latest trailer for Persona 3 Reload clocks in at nearly three minutes in length and gives us perhaps our best look at the title so far. Specifically, the video places an individual focus on a number of the main cast members that appear throughout Persona 3. Alongside showing off some of these various powers and abilities, it also teases their own ambitions and goals. For longtime fans, this trailer also contains some of the remixed and re-recorded songs from the Persona 3 soundtrack, which has gone on to be incredibly popular over the years.

It's worth noting that if you haven't played Persona 3 in the past, you may want to skip out on watching this new trailer. Although there aren't any explicit spoilers, some of the characters and story beats that are highlighted teeter a bit on the edge of ruining various narrative elements. All in all, if Persona 3 Reload is going to be the first time you've ever played Persona 3, it might be better to simply go in fresh and not have various plot beats exposed to you ahead of time.

Persona 3 Reload Release Date

Currently, Persona 3 is slated to launch early next year on February 2, 2024. When it does release, it will be playable across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC platforms. A Switch edition of the title has yet to be unveiled, despite ongoing fan requests. To learn more about Persona 3 Reload, you can find the game's official description courtesy of Atlus below:

"Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate when entering the hour "hidden" between one day and the next. Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever. Persona 3 Reload is a captivating reimagining of the genre-defining RPG, reborn for the modern era.

Key Features:

- Experience the pivotal game of the Persona series faithfully remade with cutting-edge graphics, modernized quality-of-life features, and signature stylish UI.

-Fully immerse yourself in an emotional, gripping journey with new scenes, character interactions, and additional voiceover.

- Choose how to meaningfully spend each day through various activities, from exploring the Port Island to forging genuine bonds with beloved characters.

- Build and command your optimal team to take down otherworldly Shadows and climb closer to the truth."