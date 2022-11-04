A new update has some good news for Persona fans, particularly those on PC. Two years ago, Sega and Atlus brought one of the best RPGs of all time to Steam: Persona 4 Golden, a game that was at the time previously limited to PlayStation Vita. As for the port itself, it's pretty solid, but far from perfect. That said, it looks like it's about to get substantially better.

As pointed out on Twitter by more than one user, there's evidence in the game's files pointing towards a substantial update to the PC version of the game. As user "Rudiger" lays out in a thread, the update is set to "massively" improve performance, add a new graphics setting, add a new quick save and suspend feature, fix Dojima's sprite, fix the AOA stuffer, and more.

Below, you can check out the thread for yourself:

My observations so far



- Performance massively improved

- Filesystem now like P5R

- New graphics settings

- New quick save/suspend feature

- The AOA stutter is fixed (finally!)

- Fixed title screen logo and "retum to Inaba"

- Dojima's sprite can now blink

- Various font changes https://t.co/kg66ykvmk6 — RUDIGER (@rudiger__tw) November 1, 2022

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. This information all comes through unofficial channels. So far, a new update has not been released and Sega and Atlus have not commented on any of this. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Persona 4 Golden is available via PS Vita and PC. On January 19, 2023 it's set to come to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. When this happens it will also become available via Xbox Game Pass.

"Inaba-a quiet town in rural Japan sets the scene for budding adolescence in Persona 4 Golden," reads an official blurb about the game. "A coming-of-age story that sets the protagonist and his friends on a journey kickstarted by a chain of serial murders. Explore meeting kindred spirits, feelings of belonging, and even confronting the darker sides of one's self.

