Does Persona 4 Need a Remake?

There are several things in life that feel obvious, one of which is the existence of Persona 4 Remake. From the website domain registered by Atlus, to three of the game’s original voice actors posting about not returning for it, it’s clear the project is indeed real. While many would prefer Persona 1 or 2 to get the remake treatment, the wait for Persona 6 has been fruitful for those who want to get into the series. However, despite Persona 3 Reload being successful as a remake, Persona 4, as well as its definitive version, Persona 4 Golden, are still playable, albeit with some big caveats. So it begs the question: does Persona 4 need or deserve a remake? Well, let’s go over some of the reasons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s important to note that, as of writing, the Persona 4 Remake has yet to be officially confirmed. As such, many elements that are brought up may be revealed come its announcement. Still, we have some pros and cons as to whether a remake of Persona 4 is needed.

Persona 4 Still Works Today

The story and characters of Persona 4 are a highlight of the series.

Despite the original Persona 4 releasing in 2008, much of what made the game such a hit still works today, specifically with Golden, which was re-released on modern consoles a few years ago. For example, the battle system flows rather well, providing the perfect balance of challenge and skill while making each victory one well-deserved. It took the style of Persona 3 and made it more accessible to newer audiences, specifically letting players control all the characters on the battlefield. Additionally, it fixes many of the complaints its predecessor had, mainly the dungeon layouts and gameplay mechanics. Much of Persona 4’s combat gameplay transferred to Persona 5, so it’s still very approachable for those who want to play it, even if it is a touch harder in the beginning.

However, the element that holds up rather well is the story, which flips the usual script on its head by being a murder mystery. The suspense of finding out the many suspicious cases in Inaba while being a regular, everyday student was one that, if done now, would still work great. It also helps that the party you craft are voiced by an A-list selection of voice actors, from The Last of Us’ Troy Baker to Bleach’s Johnny Yong Bosch. The personal journey each of them goes on has themes that resonate with today’s audiences, like acceptance, self-worth, and friendship. It’s something that feels authentic to the time that it came out, like a nostalgic flashback that could’ve only worked in that moment.

Persona 4 Does Have Some Rough Edges

The graphics of persona 4 golden are not the sharpest, despite modern upgrades since the psp.

Of course, the graphics since the PlayStation Portable and PlayStation 2 have come a long way. Even Golden on modern-day consoles does feel like a product of its time, graphics-wise. It can feel quite flat and smooth, though it makes sense given that Golden was a PlayStation Vita title. Still, a more modern style of visuals in line with Persona 3 Reload would bring Inaba to life beautifully, rendering the small rural town and its inhabitants quite well. Also, the new mechanics done since its release, like Baton Passes and fully voiced Social Links, would be a welcome addition to those who played Persona 5.

In addition, despite the great reception by fans and critics, there were some flaws with Persona 4 that, with the remake, can be rectified, much like Persona 3 Reload did. The ending, for some, does feel rushed given the massive buildup and jumps pretty far in reality, especially in Golden. It’s also important to mention some elements that haven’t aged too well with Naoto, Yosuke, and Kanji, which will likely be amended given how Persona 3 Reload tackled it with Junpei. It’s not exactly a clean slate to work off of, but making sure those playing it for the first time get the best experience possible, as well as something new for those returning, does feel like a solid case for a remake.

So Does Persona 4 Need a Remake?

Persona 4 Remake is a great idea, but the game can still be enjoyed as is.

Given that we do know Persona 4 Remake exists, it’s hard not to say that it needs it. However, in terms of whether it was necessary to do such, I don’t think so. Persona 4 is still viewed highly by fans, with some even ranking it higher than Persona 5. There’s a reason why it still resonates, whether it’s the engaging murder narrative, nostalgic rural scenery, or challenging yet fun combat. While the remake will more than likely fix some of the complaints with the original and be the definitive experience for it, you’ll get the same experience with Golden on modern consoles, just not as snappy or good-looking as the series is now.

If the rumors are true, we could see Persona 4 Remake at Xbox Games Showcase, which is scheduled to happen on June 10th at 10 am PT/1 pm ET.