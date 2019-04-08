‘Persona 5’ Gets Permanent Price Drop To $20

Here’s some good news: Persona 5 is only $19.99 right now. And that’s never going to change, because the game has joined the PlayStation Hits Collection, and like every game featured in the growing collection, it’s now permanently $20. Not only does this mean you can get one of the best role-playing games of this generation for a steal of a price, but when it goes on sale, it will be especially cheap.

For those that don’t know: Persona 5 is a role-playing game meets life/dating simulator. There’s nothing quite like it on the PS4, and given that it offers up 100s of hours of content: you really can’t go wrong copping it at $20. And don’t worry, if you’ve never played the series before, that doesn’t matter. It’s a standalone experience. However, after playing it, you’ll probably want to go back and check out the ones before it.

You can read more about the game, below:

“RPG fans rejoice! Uncover the picaresque story of a young team of phantom thieves in this latest addition to the critically acclaimed Persona series. By day, enjoy your high school life in the big city, spending your time however you please. The bonds you form with the people you meet will grow into a great power to help you fulfill your destiny! After school, use your Metaverse Navigator smartphone app to infiltrate Palaces–surreal worlds created from the hearts of corrupt adults–and slip away to your double life as a phantom thief. With the power of Persona, make these criminals have a change of heart by stealing the Treasure of their distorted desires. Join your new friends in the fight to reform society with your own sense of justice!”

Anyway, you can buy the game on the PlayStation Store by clicking right here. If you’re interested, but want to see more before you commit to buying, then you can find the game’s official story trailer here.

Persona 5 is available for PS4 and PS3. At the moment, no additional ports have been announced, but a Nintendo Switch one has leaked a few times already.

