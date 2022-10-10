Persona 5 Royal Releases on Xbox Early for Some

Persona 5 Royal has landed on Xbox One and Xbox Series X a bit early for some lucky buyers. After years of requests, Atlus finally revealed a couple of months back that it would be bringing the Persona franchise to Xbox beginning this October with the release of Persona 5 Royal. And while the beloved JRPG wasn't slated to come to Xbox until a little over a week from now on October 21st, it seems that one major retailer has been delivering the title far ahead of schedule.

Spotted by Persona Central, copies of Persona 5 Royal for Xbox have been arriving far in advance of the game's actual street date. It seems that Amazon has been shipping out P5R to some customers nearly two weeks in advance of its launch on Xbox One and Xbox Series X. It's not clear how widespread this "problem" might be, but those who did happen to see the game arrive on their own doorstep so far in advance surely aren't disappointed.

Some copies of Persona 5 Royal for Xbox Series have been shipped out early by Amazon prior to the October 21, 2022 release date.

(Thanks to @IBombZ11 for the pics) pic.twitter.com/k2xYFNQP1A — Persona Central (@Persona_Central) October 9, 2022

In addition to releasing on Xbox One and Xbox Series X, Atlus is going to be bringing Persona 5 Royal to a litany of other platforms this month. Those additional pieces of hardware happen to include PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It's not clear if P5R happens to be shipping out early on these platforms as well, but it definitely seems feasible.

What's funny about the Xbox One and Xbox Series X versions of Persona 5 Royal arriving early in this manner is that these platforms are likely ones where fans might not opt to buy the game. The reason for this is because P5R happens to also be coming to Xbox Game Pass the moment it launches. As such, Game Pass subscribers might just look to play the JRPG thanks to their subscription rather than buying it outright. Still, some lucky fans who did opt to buy the game have clearly been rewarded thanks to this shipping mistake from Amazon.

