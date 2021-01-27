New Persona 5 Strikers Trailer Shows Off the Phantom Thieves in Action

Atlus West has released a new trailer for the upcoming video game Persona 5 Strikers that highlights the various abilities of the different Phantom Thieves that are available to play as within the title. That includes, but is not limited to, the newest member of the Phantom Thieves -- who also happens to be a highly advanced artificial intelligence -- Sophia.

If you've been following along with the previews and the like for the upcoming title, it's still a good trailer to watch for a condensed version of the various characters kicking butts and taking names. Also, the latest trailer includes some of the animated sequences and dialogue from beyond where the previews were cut off, so beware if you've been trying to avoid getting spoiled on anything.

The Phantom Thieves of Hearts strike back with their full power! Use each Phantom Thief’s unique playstyle to turn the tides of battle and liberate the hearts of the innocent! Join the fight and pre-order #P5S now: https://t.co/OM8cCvtM7T pic.twitter.com/GT0IJ2Cu7Q — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) January 27, 2021

You can check out the official description of Persona 5 Strikers below:

"Looking for some rest and relaxation, the Phantom Thieves set out to begin their road trip, until a ruthless Kyoto detective enlists their help investigating a series of strange cases occurring across Japan...otherwise, he'll arrest Joker. As they dig deeper into the mystery, they discover another realm where innocent people are being jailed and forced to forfeit their hearts' desires by the whims of its ruler. In typical Phantom Thieves style, they're going to use everything they've got to liberate the imprisoned, return their hearts, and strike back against the corruption in their most explosive fight yet!"

Persona 5 Strikers is set to release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on February 23rd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular Persona gaming franchise right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Persona 5 Strikers so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases next month? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!