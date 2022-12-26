Persona 6 Seemingly Hinted At

Atlus has seemingly hinted at Persona 6, though, right now, there is no guarantees of this. Persona 6 has yet to be announced, but it's almost certainly in development and almost certainly not far away from a reveal. That said, while it's not been confirmed, Atlus has seemingly hinted at and suggested it's been in development for -- at least -- a little while.

The hint more specifically comes the way of Atlus Director and Producer Mitsuru Hirata. According to Hirata, there were, at one point, the following three games in development simultaneously: Shin Megami Tensei V, Souls Hackers 2, and an undisclosed third game. Many are assuming this third game is Persona 6.

The first of these three games, Shin Megami Tensei V, released in 2021. The second of these three games, Soul Hackers 2, was released in 2022. If the pattern holds, this undisclosed game will release in 2023, however, if this undisclosed game is Persona 6 it's unlikely. If Persona 6 were going to release in 2023 it probably would have already been revealed. While it may not release this coming year, it could be revealed. Many thought it may be revealed this year, but obviously, this didn't happen. There's nothing pointing towards a 2023 reveal, but it's simple probability; the longer the game is in development the more likely a reveal is on the horizon.

According to Atlus Director & Producer Mitsuru Hirata, 3 games were being developed simultaneously (likely all at Creative Department 1st Production) that he had to be mindful of: Shin Megami Tensei V, Soul Hackers 2, and an undisclosed third title. pic.twitter.com/o40EGcV3ps — Persona Central (@Persona_Central) December 24, 2022

For now, all we have is speculation. While it seems likely this mystery game is Persona 6, this hasn't been confirmed. And even if it is, we have no clue when it will be revealed or released, or at least this new information doesn't convey as much. Until any of this changes, be sure to take this speculation for what it is, speculation, and take it with a grain of salt.

As for Atlus, it has not commented on any of this speculation and considering it never comments on speculation, we don't expect this to change. However, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. When do you think Persona 6 will release?