Pokemon Fans Have 4 New Freebies to Claim Starting Today (Here’s How to Get Them)

Starting on June 12th, competitive Pokemon players will face off in this year’s North America International Championships. Across the 2-day event, players will round out the competitive season for Pokemon VCG, the Pokemon TCG, Pokemon Go, and Pokemon Unite. While not everyone can attend in person in New Orleans, you can tune into the action live on Twitch. And The Pokemon Company will be dropping plenty of free rewards for those that do.

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Twitch drops for major Pokemon competitions like NAIC are a time-honored tradition at this point. In 2026, tuning into the official NAIC streams on Twitch will earn you rewards in each of the main competitive Pokemon games. That includes the newcomer Pokemon Champions, plus Pokemon TCG Live, Pokemon Go, and Pokemon Unite. So if you play any or all of those games, it’s well worth checking out the competition to secure those Twitch drop rewards. Here’s how to catch ’em all.

How to Get a Free Blastoise & Quick Coupons Pokemon Champions

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

This is the debut competitive season for Pokemon Champions. Naturally, that means that fans can snag a few Twitch drops for tuning into the 2026 NAIC Stream, which begins at 9:30 AM ET on June 12th and will stream daily through June 14th. Specifically, this year’s freebies for Pokemon Champions are a Blastoise and 12 Quick Coupons.

To earn these freebies, you’ll need to be logged into Twitch and have Twitch Drops enabled in your account settings. Then, tune into the official NAIC stream to claim a Blastoise for Champions. You will have until June 18th to claim the free Pokemon before the redemption period ends, so be sure to snag it quickly.

To get 12 Quick Coupons, you’ll need to follow along with an official co-streamer who is giving out Twitch Drops. Those coupons will help you recruit new Pokemon to your team in-game. Admittedly, many players may already have a Blastoise in Pokemon Champions, especially if they’re using Pokemon Home. The Quick Coupons, though, are always useful if you plan to recruit any Pokemon directly in Champions.

Pokemon TCG Live NAIC Twitch Drops

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company

If you play Pokemon TCG Live and want to get your hands on virtual cards from the new Chaos Rising expansion, this is the Twitch drop to claim. Tuning into the Pokemon TCG NAIC stream on June 12th and 13th for at least 30 minutes will earn you a code to claim 4 packs from Mega Evolution – Chaos Rising in TCG Live.

If you tune in for 45 minutes, you’ll get a second code to unlock 2 digital Special Illustration Rares from Chaos Rising. This might earn you at least a digital version of your biggest chase card from the set.

Finally, watching the official Pokemon TCG stream for at least an hour will unlock a code for a special in-game deck and avatar cosmetics. These are both Mega Blastoise-themed, in keeping with the Blastoise theme.

Pokemon Go Special NAIC Timed Research

Image courtesy of Niantic and The Pokemon Company

For my fellow Pokemon Go players who love a good Timed Research, I’ve got good news. Watching the Pokemon Go competition on June 12th or 13th for at least 30 minutes will earn you a special Timed Research. The rewards are themed after P4T0M4N’s winning team. That means they’ll reward you an encounter with a Seaking that knows Icy Wind, plus some Goldeen Candy XL and TMs.

If you want more TMs and Rare Candy XL, tune in for 45 minutes. Then, you’ll get a code for the NAIC Battle Bundle, which includes these items. Players will have until June 26th to claim these freebies in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Unite NAIC Freebies

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

If you’re a Pokemon Unite fan, there are some freebies in store for you this weekend, too. Tuning into the Pokemon Unite competition stream on Twitch or YouTube will secure you a code to get an exclusive in-game sticker.

For those watching on Twitch, you can also get a platinum Blastoise boost emblem if you watch for at least 20 minutes and have Twitch Drops enabled. Both of these rewards can be claimed in Pokemon Unite up through July 29th, but you need to tune in live to grab the drops.

Are you going to watch any of the NAIC competition to grab these freebies? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!