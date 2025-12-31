Persona Fans Should Expect Big Franchise News in Early January 2026

The Persona series is one of the most beloved JRPGs, alongside Final Fantasy. This popular series from Atlus first arrived back in 1996 with Revelations: Persona. Since then, fans have been treated to 5 main series games and multiple re-releases and spin-offs. Since 2016’s Persona 5, we haven’t had a new main series entry, but fans have big hopes for what 2026 might bring. After all, 2026 will mark the franchise’s 30th anniversary, and big celebrations could be on the way.

Big franchises love to celebrate milestones, and a 30th anniversary is no small thing. Persona joins another beloved franchise from Japan, Pokemon, in celebrating its 30th birthday in 2026. And like The Pokemon Company, it looks like Atlus is gearing up to celebrate in a big way. The developer recently launched a website specifically for the Persona 30th anniversary, alongside a teaser for its first big announcement of the year.

On December 31st, the @Atlus_West account shared a new Persona artwork to celebrate 30 years of the JRPG franchise. But that’s not all. In a comment responding to this original post, Atlus shared a link to its new Persona 30th anniversary website. The developer encourages fans to stay tuned for “#P30th updates,” suggesting that more news is indeed on the way. And we won’t have to wait long for at least a hint about what’s coming from the Persona series in 2026.

In the new official artwork and on the website, fans get an exact date to mark on our calendars. The next big update for the Persona 30th Anniversary website is set to arrive on January 8th, 2026. The celebration post and website don’t really give much indication of what, exactly, the next update will entail. But it’s likely going to be at least a teaser for something new from the franchise to celebrate the 30th anniversary. And fans already have a few predictions.

The artwork features characters from the very first Persona game, who haven’t been seen in quite some time. This is leading some fans to hope and dream that we might get modern ports of both Revelations: Persona and Persona 2 in 2026. Revisiting the earliest entries in a series certainly would be an exciting way to celebrate a big anniversary. However, nothing of the sort has yet been confirmed by Atlus.

Similarly, some fans hope that Persona 6 will finally be unveiled in 2026. A brand new main series entry hasn’t arrived since Persona 5 released in 2016, though we have seen spinoffs like Persona 5: The Phantom X. But many hope that Atlus will celebrate the franchise in a big way in 2026 by at least announcing the next main series installment.

For now, the only new Persona project that’s been officially confirmed is the Persona 4 Revival remake, which was announced earlier this year. That project doesn’t yet have an official release date, so it’s possible that our big January 8th news might just be that confirmation.

While the 30th anniversary Persona website will be updated on January 8th, that probably won’t be the only big news for the year. After all, the actual franchise anniversary isn’t until September 20th, when the first game released in Japan. So, Atlus could well begin with teasers and lead up to more exciting news as the actual anniversary approaches. At any rate, Persona fans will want to keep an eye on January 8th to see what the first big update for the Persona 30th Anniversary website will bring.

