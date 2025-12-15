Persona 6 Insider Puts Fans at Ease With New Update

A notable video game insider has provided a new update on the development of Persona 6 that should put fans at ease. Since the launch of Persona 5 back in 2017, developer Atlus hasn’t shied away from the fact that it will one day release Persona 6. Despite this, the next mainline Persona game has yet to be formally revealed by Atlus, which has left fans worrying about the project’s status. Luckily, based on new info that has now come about, it doesn’t sound like there is any reason to fret about this silence surrounding the project.

In a recent post on social media, well-regarded insider “Nate the Hate” offered up one key detail about the ongoing work on Persona 6. Specifically, Nate the Hate clarified that Persona 6 is “not in [development] hell”, which is something that many fans have started to believe over the years. This suggests that even though it has taken a long time for Atlus to properly reveal Persona 6 to the public, the reason for this long wait isn’t because there are issues with the game itself. As such, fans can rest easy knowing that Persona 6 doesn’t seem to be in any trouble that would prevent it from one day arriving.

The biggest reason that Persona 6 is likely taking so long is because Atlus has chosen to work on other projects in recent years. This was most prominently seen last year with the release of Metaphor: ReFantazio, which was a brand-new IP to come from Atlus. This endeavor, combined with remakes of Persona 3 and Persona 4, the latter of which has yet to be released, has surely resulted in Atlus being more stretched thin than normal. As a result, work on Persona 6 has likely been put on the back burner to some degree and hasn’t become the full focus of Atlus until more recently.

For now, Persona 6 doesn’t have a broad release window of any sort and has yet to be announced for any specific platforms. In the near future, Persona 4 Revival is expected to be the next Persona game to hit store shelves, although it remains without a launch window of its own for the time being.

