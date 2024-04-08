Persona 6 Report Sheds Light on Release Date, And It Sounds Like It's Releasing Soon

A new Persona 6 report has surfaced online, and in the process has shed light on the game's potential release date. And if the report is accurate, the Persona 6 release date is closer than we previously thought. We are now four months deep into 2024, yet Atlus still hasn't officially announced Persona 6, let alone revealed a release date for the game. To this end, the idea of it releasing soon seems implausible, but it looks like the turnaround between reveal and release may be far shorter for Persona 6 compared to Persona 5.

A new report from a reliable industry insider claims the game began development in 2019. What does this have to do with a potential release date? Well, as you may remember, Persona 5 began full development in 2011. Five years later it released in 2016. If Persona 6 has a similar development time, and there's no reason to expect it not to, then that would put it releasing this year. This may be a little too soon for the game considering it still hasn't been announced, but surely this locks in at least a 2025 release date.

This is all assuming the information is good and there were not any major development issues that have delayed the process. The report makes no mention of the latter. To this end, if Persona 6 was having major development issues, we presumably would have heard as much through various reporting and scuttlebutt, but there has been no word of this.

As for the report itself, it comes the way of X user Midori, a source that has proven very reliable when it comes to Sega and Atlus information, which includes Persona information. Still, considering the report is light on details, and considering everything is subject to change, be sure to remember to take everything here with a serious grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, Atlus has not commented on any of this information or the speculation it has created. We don't suspect this will change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Persona 6 news, more Persona 6 rumors, and more Persona 6 leaks, click here.