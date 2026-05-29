Classic Sonic Game Rumored to Get New Remake

A classic Sonic the Hedgehog game is rumored to be getting a new remake in the future. At this point in time, most Sonic fans are looking forward to the next mainline entry in the series. The last 3D entry in the series, Sonic Frontiers, launched in 2022, while the most recent 2D game was 2023’s Sonic Superstars. And while Sonic Frontiers is reportedly poised to get a “Definitive Edition” at some point in the coming month, it may not be the only Sonic title that Sega is working on behind the scenes.

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In an interview with Sega-16, former Sega vice president Mike Fischer shared that he has heard the company is working on a remake of Sonic CD. Originally released in 1993, Sonic CD was the third Sonic game to be released by Sega. Although it didn’t end up being as popular as the Sonic titles on the Sega Genesis, Sonic CD still received stellar reviews and has been looked back upon fondly by fans for decades.

Regarding the remake, Fischer didn’t share many details about this new version of Sonic CD that might be on the horizon. Still, given his deep connections to Sega, there’s a very good chance that he would be in the know if such a remake was in development. While fans shouldn’t take this rumor as complete truth just yet, there’s reason to believe that what Fischer has said could end up being accurate.

The Timing For This Sonic Remake Would Make a Lot of Sense

If Sonic CD truly is getting a remake, the timing of the move would make a lot of sense. The game’s primary antagonist, Metal Sonic, first appeared in Sonic CD and is poised to become the main villain of the upcoming movie Sonic the Hedgehog 4. Because of this, Sega might be looking to bring back the character’s initial appearance on modern platforms as a way of trying to familiarize newer fans with him a bit more.

Assuming that this cross-promotion with Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is the main reason behind Sonic CD getting remade, it would also suggest that the remake should launch relatively soon. Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is set to hit theaters early next year on March 19, 2027. With this in mind, Sega could release this potential remake of Sonic CD around the same time, which could result in its official reveal in the coming weeks or months.

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