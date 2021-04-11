Persona 6 Trends on Social Media as Fans Share Memes About the Next Game's Cast

For one reason or another, fans of the Persona JRPG series from Atlus decided that they wanted to talk about Persona 6 on social media today in droves. Although the next numbered entry in the series hasn't been formally revealed (or even confirmed to exist) by Atlus or Sega, that hasn't prevented many people from jokingly talking about what the next installment in the series could look like.

It seems the main reason that Persona 6 began trending on Twitter today is due to a massive dump of memes that many fans decided to share. Most of these memes dealt with the cast of a potential Persona 6. With every other game in the franchise containing an ensemble cast of characters that have gone on to become beloved, many are eager to know which new characters be featured in the next game.

Rather than an actual conversation about this talking point being what led to Persona 6 trending, however, it seems that many fans just began sharing images of other ensemble casts alongside the hashtag "#Persona6" as a joke. Many of the other characters in mention were obviously recognizable from other pieces of media, which is what made the memes in question funny.

For the time being, Persona 6 isn't a game that actually exists, but Atlus is surely working on it in some capacity. As such, we should hear an official announcement about it in the future. Until then, the latest spin-off in the series, Persona 5 Strikers, actually just released earlier this year and is playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Be sure to keep reading below if you'd like to see some of the best tweets that caused Persona 6 to trend in the first place.