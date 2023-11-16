Persona to Receive 2 New Game Releases in 2024

A new report has claimed that Sega is intending to release two different Persona titles in 2024. As of this week, the latest Persona installment, Persona 5 Tactica, has been released across a multitude of platforms. Looking into this coming year, though, it's already known that a remake of Persona 3, dubbed Persona 3 Reload, will be launching in February 2024. Outside of Reload, though, a second Persona title that Sega and Atlus haven't yet announced also seems to be planned for next year.

As reported by CNBC, it was said plainly that Sega will be "launching two new Persona games in 2024." This information came about in the wake of the publication having extensive discussions with those in charge of Sega, which is the parent company of Atlus. Further information about what these Persona games might be wasn't given, which means that many fans will likely assume that Persona 6 is a possibility to launch in this window. However, based on recent reports that have emerged, the next mainline Persona title isn't expected to arrive until 2025.

With this in mind, what could be the second Persona game released in conjunction with Persona 3 Reload next year? Well, there are a few options. For starters, Persona 5: The Phantom X is a new mobile spin-off of Persona 5 that began releasing in other territories earlier this year. It's expected that this game will begin coming to new regions soon enough and as such, could be the second game that Sega is hoping to launch in the coming year.

Outside of this, previous rumors have also suggested that another Persona title codenamed "Project Asa" is also expected for 2024. This title hasn't been shown off just yet but is rumored to feature characters from the entire Persona series. It's described as having "co-op elements" and is meant to be a project "catered to fans." Atlus has yet to confirm that this title even exists, but if it does, we could be hearing more about it soon enough.

Assuming that no delays are seen with these planned Persona games for 2024, the next year is going to be a very busy one for Atlus. Other than the Persona series, Atlus will also be releasing its new IP Metaphor: ReFantazio in 2024 as well. Further details on this project are still being kept under wraps, but it's likely that we'll start to see more of it in action once Persona 3 Reload releases.