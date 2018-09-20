Peter Moore Reminisces About Sega Dreamcast On its Anniversary

It’s hard to believe that it’s almost been two decades since the Sega Dreamcast launches on the gaming market, changing contemporary gaming as we know it. And no one wanted to look at it further than Peter Moore.

The former Sega of America president, who has since went on to Electronic Arts and, as of late, CEO for the Liverpool FC soccer team, took to Twitter today to celebrate the Dreamcast on this, its 19th anniversary. (The system successfully launched on September 9, 1999.)

In it, he talks about several games that came out for the system, including Soul Calibur (well, he spells it Caliber), TrickStyle, Hydro Thunder, Power Stone and several others. He also discusses how the system “took gamers where gaming was going.” You can see the post below, which also includes a full Dreamcast setup, along with a bottle of special edition wine that, honestly, we wouldn’t mind having.

People have been talking about the Dreamcast over the past few hours, reminiscing about a number of games like Soul Calibur, which remained one of the best must-have games for the system even after its launch; as well as the game-changing NFL 2K and NBA 2K, among other titles that really shook things up.

Sega could’ve easily gone a long way with the system had it stuck with it. Alas, it made a decision a few years later to turn to third-party publishing, thus dooming the console before it even stood a chance. But there’s no question that the Dreamcast changed things for the better, and hopefully Sega will give it a fitting tribute, perhaps with another compilation release for Xbox One, PS4 and Switch. Here’s hoping we see something sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, if you do own a Sega Dreamcast, definitely give it a play today. After all, it’s been awhile since you’ve played Cannon Spike, Marvel vs. Capcom 2 and Power Stone 2, hasn’t it?

Kudos, Pete.