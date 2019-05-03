PewDiePie Calls Marvel’s Crusade Against Avengers: Endgame Spoilers “Dumb”

Avengers: Endgame spoilers have ruined friendships, and in some cases caused actual physical fights. People hate spoilers. And people especially hate spoilers for one of the most anticipated movies of all-time. That said, the fervor around Avengers: Endgame spoilers is finally starting to die down now that almost everyone who was planning on seeing it, has seen it. That said, Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg has released a new video that pokes fun at Marvel’s war against spoilers, and just how crazy the anti-spoiler culture has gotten.

More specfically, during a new episode of “Meme Review,” PewDiePie brought up Marvel and the Russo brothers’ #DontSpoilTheEndgame campaign, which as you would expect, spread like wildfire. However, according to PewDiePie, this was a “dumb” idea, not because being worried about spoilers is bad, but because if you ask the Internet not to do something, it just responds by doing said thing more. This has been proven over and over and over and over again. Just ask the Cincinnati Zoo how well it’s plea to the Internet to stop Harambe memes went. Spoilers: it had the opposite effect. Heck, you still see Harambe memes floating around even to this day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And this happened with Avengers: Endgame, never have I encountered as many spoilers for a movie as I did with Avengers: Endgame.

“Everyone’s so dumb,” said PewDiePie of the anti-spoiler crusade. “If you want to stop someone from doing something, you can’t just go, ‘Don’t do that,’ cause that inevitably is gonna cause someone to go, ‘Ahhh! Ant-Man dies!’”

PewDiePie added:

“What you need to do to counter the Endgame spoilers is just spread a bunch of lies. You just need to start spamming everywhere all these random scenarios that could happen in Endgame, like Ant-Man marries Dr. Phil, or Elon Musk kills Thanos.”

It’d be interesting to see whether or not the campaign against spoilers led by Marvel and its fans actually worked for Avengers: Endgame or simply created more spoilers. We’ll probably never know for sure, but I reckon the latter is the case.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Did you come across any Avengers: Endgame spoilers before you had the chance to see it? If so, how many?

Thanks, Dexerto.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!