PewDiePie Claims His Marvel Movie Opinions Are His Biggest Controversy

Over the years as he’s risen to celebrity status, the world’s most popular YouTuber, PewDiePie, has found himself in numerous controversies. Some of these have been directly his fault, others less so. That said, according to the YouTuber, his biggest controversy to date isn’t the time he said a racial slur on livestream or when he offended an entire country, but his Marvel movie opinions. Yes, his most downvoted video to date is a video where he gave his negative opinion on the Marvel movies.

“What’s my most controversial video? B***h Lasagna? Bridge? Nope. It’s why I don’t Like Marvel movies. This is the worst dislike ratio I have on any video,” said PewDiePie in a recent video. “My main criticism of the Marvel movies was that no one actually dies….. I was proven wrong.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

PewDiePie continues noting that his opinion on Marvel movies has changed a bit since the initial video:

“To be honest, I never watched Endgame or any of the last films. And when I flew recently from Japan to UK, my computer wouldn’t charge, I had no choice, but to watch what was offered,” said the YouTuber. “And it was all Avengers, of course, which is one of the reasons why I didn’t like Marvel, because it’s literally everywhere. But I watched it, and I actually enjoyed it for the first time.”

According to PewDiePie, the reason the franchise started to stick with him is because he finally liked one of its heroes: Thanos. That’s right: PewDiePie is team Thanos. At this point in the video, the YouTuber explains why he thinks Thanos was right, which in turns leads to a lengthy discussion about philosophy and ethics. If you want, you can watch the video for yourself, below:

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the Youtube star, be sure to peep all of our past and recent coverage of PewDiePie by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Do you agree with PewDiePie? Was Thanos right?