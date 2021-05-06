Pokemon Reference Mistaken as PewDiePie Easter Egg

✖

Did the Pokemon Journeys anime recently reference Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg? On Reddit, Twitter, and elsewhere, PewDiePie fans believe they discovered that Ash Ketchum is a fan and one of the many subscribers of PewDiePie due to a t-shirt he wears during the anime. However, while this t-shirt has been mistaken as PewDiePie's signature brofist, it's actually the logo of the fighting-type gym in the anime.

The episode and the discovery of the easter egg aren't new, but this week the theory resurfaced online and began to make the rounds. Of course, it was quickly debunked, but not before it spread all over again.

For those that have no clue what any of this means, here are the cliff notes. PewDiePie popularized a gesture he dubbed the "brofist." The gesture is often considered the main symbol of the YouTuber and his fanbase, especially years ago. Over the years, it's been used in many situations, but typically it's used as a type of congratulation.

That said, the logo of this gesture is on Ash Ketchum's shirt in the aforementioned anime. However, it's not on there as a reference to the YouTuber, but because that's the logo of the fighting gym in the region the game takes place.

Technically, it could still be a homage, but if it is, it would have to be from the artist who designed the gym badge. This is unlikely though, especially when you consider the brofist logo is just a generic fist.

As you would expect, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this now-debunked speculation, and we don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

H/T, Dexerto.