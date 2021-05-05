New Pokemon Snap Wants Players to Make Sobble Cry

✖

The only way to get a 4-Star photo of Sobble in New Pokemon Snap is to make the poor Pokemon cry. Sobble is a precious, sensitive soul in the Pokemon universe. This Galar Starter Pokemon is a high-strung, anxiety-driven Pokemon that millennials can't help but relate to, especially when compared to the rambunctious Scorbunny and Grookey. Because Sobble and its Galar Starter Pokemon are some of the current faces of the Pokemon franchise, it's no surprise that all three appear in New Pokemon Snap. While Grookey and Scorbunny both appear in the opening Florio Nature Park course, Sobble appears in the Founja Jungle course during the day when the player reaches a Research Level of 3. Sobble notably appears out in the wild near the lake at the end of the course, with two Sobble sitting on the rocks in the middle of the pool near the Crystabloom.

While players can easily get a 3-Star photo of Sobble by having it shoot off a Water Gun attack into the lake (which is triggered with the Crystabloom flower), there's only one known way to get a 4-Star photo of Sobble. Players must head behind the waterfall so they can see a Leafeon and Sobble entering into what appears to be a tentative friendship. Players have two options when they see the Leafeon and Sobble - they can choose to feed the pair, which gets players a 4-Star photo opportunity for Leafeon and a 3-Star photo opportunity for Sobble, or they can pelt Sobble in the head with a Fluffruit to make it cry.

Sadly, pegging Sobble in the head is the only way to get a 4-Star photo for this diminutive Water-type Pokemon. However, this interaction feels a bit cruel compared to some of the other 4-Star photo opportunities that exist in New Pokemon Snap. After all, you're not only making a Pokemon sob in pain, you're also ruining a fledgling friendship in process. As Sobble's tears have an irritating effect on other Pokemon, hitting Sobble with a Fluffruit will also cause Leafeon to cry too....which presents another 4-Star opportunity for players. Sobble's pain is just another reminder of how hard it is to be a Water-type Pokemon in New Pokemon Snap.

New Pokemon Snap is available for the Nintendo Switch now.