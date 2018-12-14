PewDiePie in Hot Water Again After Recommending a Known Hate Group’s YouTube Channel

Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg is no stranger to controversy, and it seems that he’s right back in that familiar hot water following a recent video the YouTuber uploaded filled with recommendations. One of those channels he featured is known for their Nazi imagery and anti-Semitic stance. Pair that with their brutal homophobic videos in the past, and it’s clear why so many are upset with the YouTuber’s spotlight.

Kjellberg’s latest video, seen here, showcases a ton of recent news bits surrounding the YouTube sensation; what drew people’s ire is when he featured the channel E;R. This channel has had several of their videos taken down that featured bigotry and hate speech, so many were confused to see PewDiePie recommend them in his latest feature.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To be fair, looking at the video itself, it appears that Kjellberg didn’t seem to do a whole lot of research regarding what he was recommending, instead going off small tidbits he’s enjoyed in the past. Given his own acknowledgement earlier this year about his previous apology video regarding racial remarks he himself has made, including attacking his own reaction to the backlash while calling out how disingenuous his initial statement was, it’s hard to imagine why he would outright recommend E;R with full knowledge of their portfolio.

After the recommended channel saw a significant increase in subscribers following Pew’s video going live, many are calling for the YouTuber to acknowledge what may have been a display of support made in ignorance. So far, he has yet to comment.

This is only the latest in an impressive list of controversies he’s racked up over the years, including in-game behavior and racist imagery. Back in February 2017, PewDiePie found himself in a similar situation where he was present in a video rife with Nazi imagery alongside two other people holding “Death to All Jews” signs. Rather than immediately apologise, PewDiePie went on the defensive, claiming that media had mischaracterized him, and that it was simply a “joke gone too far.” His apology that followed was not so much for the content that occurred, but an apology that people were offended.

PewDiePie is no stranger to these types of controversies, his brand has even incurred substantial damage because of this. With his number of subscribers currently on YouTube, the public outreach is immediate, and though streamers are not expected to be “cookie cutter,” it is important to keep the fanbase in mind. This is even more vital in terms of language that has the intent of harm behind it, such as this most recent instance.

What are your thoughts on the latest PewDiePie situation? Accidental, or he just doesn’t care? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below.