PGA Tour 2K23 Reveals NBA Star Steph Curry as Playable Character

PGA Tour 2K23 will allow players to golf as Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry. Golf games have been all over the map in recent years compared to the other big sports franchises. While EA used to hammer out a new golf game on a regular basis alongside its soccer, basketball, and football games, things have tightened up. Other games from smaller developers and publishers have crept in to try and capitalize on the lack of golf games, some having more success than others. Now, golf is making a pretty sizable comeback from the big publishers with 2K now releasing new entries and EA gearing up for a new entry.

To sweeten the pot on 2K's end, PGA Tour 2K23 will have a special guest character via NBA star Steph Curry. The famed Golden State Warrior is known for his incredibly efficient shooting and ability to drain shots at a distance, but what some may not know is that he's actually an incredibly talented golfer as well. As such, 2K will be putting the legendary point guard in the game as a playable character. Of course, he will join an already impressive roster with golfing legends like Tiger Woods confirmed to be in the game as playable characters. Curry is not the only basketball player in PGA Tour 2K23, though. One of the greatest athletes to ever live, Michael Jordan, will also grace the golf course in this year's game as well. The Chicago Bulls icon will be playable in this year's entry, so if you're a basketball fan, you may also get a kick out of golfing this year.

2K is best known for its basketball series, NBA 2K, but is making more aggressive attempts to compete with EA after shutting out the rival publisher in the basketball genre. 2K is working on a new football game, though it's not expected to be as heavy on simulation aspects like Madden is. Whether or not it will be successful remains to be seen.

