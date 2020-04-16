Phantasy Star Online 2 Officially Launches on Xbox One

Since 2012, Sega has released Phantasy Star Online 2 across a myriad number of platforms. Unfortunately, however, the game has never left Asia; that is, until today! Sega has officially released Phantasy Star Online 2 on Xbox One. While fans in the west have been forced to endure a bit of a wait, there is one bright side to that: the Xbox One version will include the most up-to-date version of the MMORPG, including all of the quality-of-life changes and balancing fixes one might expect to see from an online game, over the years. The game is also free-to-play, and the timing couldn’t be any better for that type of game!

Phantasy Star Online 2 has been available in its open beta test for some time now, but this is the first time the game has been publicly available. The game will remain exclusive to Microsoft systems, which means PS4 and Switch owners are out of luck. That said, a Windows version is set to release next month, and it will offer cross-play between the two versions. The game has been fully localized, including English voices and text.

The game casts players in the role of ARKS Cadet Program graduates, allowing them to create their own characters from four different races and nine classes. In PSO2, players can team-up with up-to 11 different ARKS at a time, in order to explore the game’s various planets, and defeat the Falspawn threat.

Today Phantasy Star Online 2 ends its Open Beta Test and officially launches on @Xbox One! Visit https://t.co/x4KvLpQ6YB to find out what’s in store for April 2020! PC players, the wait is almost over. #PSO2NA will launch on Windows 10 next month! #JoinARKS pic.twitter.com/3BmOhK7Va3 — Phantasy Star Online 2 (NA) (@play_pso2) April 15, 2020

It will be interesting to see how players in the west embrace Phantasy Star Online 2. The game’s Microsoft exclusive release could hamper the number of players available, but the game’s free-to-play nature should encourage Microsoft users to give the game a chance. Sega is also offering a number of different incentives for players throughout the month of April, including daily log-in bonuses, rewards for joining alliances, and more.

Are you excited to check out Phantasy Star Online 2? Were you a fan of the original on Sega Dreamcast?