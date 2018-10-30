‘Phantasy Star’ Gets Release Date On Nintendo Switch

A while back, Sega announced that its Master System role-playing adventure Phantasy Star would be getting a re-release on the Nintendo Switch, as part of its growing Sega Ages lineup. Since then, a lot of fans have been asking when we would be getting the game -- and now we've got a pretty clear answer.

Sega has updated the Japanese website for the game. And according to what it says from the translation, Phantasy Star is set to drop on October 31. Yep, in just a couple of days. Well, in Japan anyway.

The game is priced at 925 yen ($8.23 roughly) and has a number of features, including a full-blown monster guide that takes a close look at the creatures that you run into over the course of your journey, along with a full list of magic, items and weapon armor, as well as the ability to auto-map, so you won't get so lost rummaging through the game. You'll also be able to access the FM sound unit overseas version, in case you feel like giving the classic tunes a listen.

Sega hasn't given the U.S. release a date just yet. However, the first two games in the Sega Ages series, Thunder Force IV and Sonic the Hedgehog, arrived shortly on our eShop just a day or two after making their way out in Japan. Phantasy Star could take a slight bit longer due to its need for translation from Japanese to English, but don't be surprised if we see it pop up on the store over the next few days.

After that, the lineup is jam-packed with classic releases. We're likely to see the Master System platforming game Alex Kidd In Miracle World next, followed by arcade favorites like Space Harrier and Gain Ground. Following that, the recently announced Virtua Racing should follow suit, and then, hopefully, we'll start seeing a few titles out of the Sega Dreamcast library, including classics like Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio. Fingers crossed.

But this re-release of Phantasy Star should give die-hard role-playing fans -- as well as retro game lovers -- the opportunity to rediscover a long-lost classic that was on the Master System for the longest time. We certainly feel that it's worth checking out, as it shows the origins for a series that would be popular for Sega for years to come. Here's hoping more are on the way.

You can check out the other Sega Ages games for Nintendo Switch now!