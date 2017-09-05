Phantom Dust Ready To Launch On Xbox One/Windows 10 – And It’ll Be Free

We've been hearing about Microsoft's Phantom Dust project for some time now, and, at one point, even feared that it would be cancelled. Alas, it's alive and well – and coming a hell of a lot sooner than you might think.

Aaron Greenberg, head of Xbox Games marketing for Microsoft, announced on Twitter today that the remaster of the Xbox classic adventure will be making its way to Xbox One and Windows 10 a lot sooner than you think – tomorrow! Oh, and are you ready for better news? It'll be FREE.

"Excited to announce a fan favorite Phantom Dust will re-release exclusively tomorrow for free on @xbox One and @Windows 10!" Greenberg tweeted out. Talk about your gifts.

Of course, Microsoft is no stranger to giving out goodies to gamers. A while back, it released a special Fast and Furious themed Forza Horizon 2 game for no charge on Xbox 360 and Xbox One, to tie in with Furious 7. And of course, we can't discount the monthly Xbox Live Games With Gold that are available, including great selections like Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris.

Phantom Dust was initially released a few years back for the original Xbox, and became an instant cult classic. It drew so much interest that Microsoft announced the franchise's return a few years back during an E3 presentation, though, again, rumors were swirling that it would never see the light of day. However, some new gameplay footage confirmed that the cult classic was making a comeback – but, still, it's amazing that it's being released free of charge.

We're not sure if it's a limited time release, or just another benefit that Microsoft is offering to its Xbox One – and soon to be Project Scorpio – community, but it's something fans should certainly embrace, with its hours' worth of adventure and its beautiful HD visuals. We'll definitely keep tabs on this one and let you know what we think of it.

In the meantime, the game could drop a little bit sooner – like tonight – so keep an eye on the Xbox Live Marketplace. It's a gem you shouldn't miss!