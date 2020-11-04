Phasmophobia Early Access Plans Being Reconsidered

✖

The hit horror video game Phasmophobia is currently available in Early Access over on Steam, if you were somehow not already aware, but there's a little notice that the intention from Kinetic Games, the developer, is to have a full release in 2021. The big difference between the current version and the full release next year is intended to just be more content, it sounds like. But according to a new interview, that could all change in the near future as well.

"I was originally planning the Early Access to be short," Kinetic Games' Dknighter recently told IGN via email, "where I just add a few more maps, ghost types and equipment. However, due to the game’s popularity, everyone's expectations are increased so I am going to have to reconsider my plans for the game's future."

Essentially, the title has become so popular that the developer might extend the Early Access period to add even more content to meet expectations. This isn't an official change in plans, mind you, but it does seem to indicate that Kinetic Games is seriously reconsidering Phasmophobia's roadmap to release in light of its popularity.

Here's how Phasmophobia is officially described if you are not already familiar:

"Phasmophobia is a 4 player online co-op psychological horror where you and your team members of paranormal investigators will enter haunted locations filled with paranormal activity and gather as much evidence of the paranormal as you can. You will use your ghost hunting equipment to search for and record evidence of whatever ghost is haunting the location to sell onto a ghost removal team."

As noted above, Phasmophobia is currently available in Early Access on the digital storefront Steam for $13.99. There is no telling just how long the Early Access period might last at this point, especially given the comments above. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the creepy ghost video game right here.

What do you think of Phasmophobia extending its Early Access period? Have you had a chance to check it out as of yet? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!