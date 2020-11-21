Phasmophobia Teases New Prison Level With Latest Images

✖

Taking to Twitter, Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games has revealed another look at the game's new and upcoming Prison level with a pair of new images. This isn't the first time we've seen the game's Prison level, but we haven't seen much of it yet, and we've heard even less about it. Unfortunately, there are no new details accompanying the images, but the images do have some interesting implications.

The first image shows the shower room of the prison, which may not seem that revelatory on the surface level, but suggests that the level won't just be part of a prison, but the whole thing. According to Kinetic Games, the map is a medium-sized map, which is to say average compared to the rest of the maps in the game. However, while it may only be a medium-sized map, it does look like it will be a full prison.

The second image shows the inside of a cell, which does seem to confirm players will be able to go in and out of cells, though it remains to be seen if this will be a viable hiding place.

As you would expect, fans of the PC horror game are excited for the new level, and of course, they also have plenty of suggestions for future levels, including churches, lighthouses, and hotels.

Okay this looks really damn good...but what can I loot from the prison and take away in my truck? 🤔 — _ȻƗNNŦȺXX ▌│█║▌║▌║ (@_Cinntaxx) November 21, 2020

Prison is looking great, dreeding it more and more. I'm hoping for many more locations like it, An abandoned sawmill, rundown lighthouse, & a church with a funeral parlor and crypt basement. Pretty much "Rated R" versions of Scooby Doo mystery locations would be great — Hollow Jack88 (@mthorp88) November 21, 2020

Looking good! For another map should definitely do a hotel — Anthony Pietrantonio (@apietrantonio11) November 21, 2020

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of when this new level will be released, but given how much Kinetic Games has been teasing it, you'd assume it's dropping soon.

Phasmophobia is available via the PC and via Steam Early Access, and right now, this is the only way to play the game, which is up for Best Multiplayer at The Game Awards 2020. For more coverage on the game -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the links below.