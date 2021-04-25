Phasmophobia Receives Major New Beta Update, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Kinetic Games has today pushed out a massive new update for the beta iteration of its popular co-op horror game Phasmophobia. The update brings a litany of new changes to the title, although it remains to be seen if any of these new tweaks will end up making their way into the full game down the road.

For the most part, this new update for Phasmophobia features a lot of adjustments that you would expect. A sizable number of bugs have now been squashed for starters, alongside some new quality of life improvements as well. When it comes to changes within Phasmophobia itself, the way in which ghosts operate in certain situations has been altered once again. Some various maps within the game have also been updated for the better.

As mentioned, it's important to stress that all of these changes are for the beta version of Phasmophobia. This is a version of the title that Kinetic Games gives access to some players in order to test out new features that the studio may want to implement. If all goes well with how they are rolled out in the beta version, typically, many of these changes end up coming to the full game further in the future.

Phasmophobia is currently available to play exclusively on PC in early access. If you'd like to check out everything included in today's new update, you can find the patch notes below.

New

Added player volume controls to the main menu server screen which will carry over between games. Added several new hiding places to Grafton and Bleasdale.

Changes

Asylum: Increased the size of player icons on the truck map. Prison and School: Optimisations to significantly improve load times and fps. You can no longer click any multiplayer related UI buttons (join, create etc.) on the main menu when you are still connecting to the server or a new region. Crucifixes will now cause a 5 second delay in between each hunt attempt after it gets used by the ghost. Removed the Garage and Basement keys as they currently have no purpose. Bleasdale: Some minor lighting changes to help with performance. The Non-VR area light will now light up the equipment in your hand which will allow you to see what you are holding in the dark. Haptics: Removed the footstep haptic effect. More haptics will be added in the future. Tanglewood: The Garage room has been slightly changed to prevent some exploits.

Ghost Changes

The ghost will no longer move at the start of the hunt in the starting phase. This is to prevent confusion as to when the hunt has actually started. All ghosts except Revenants will now move increasingly faster over time if they see you during a hunt. The speed will only drop if they can’t see you after they have checked your last known location. The ghost now has a chance to slightly open both closet doors at the same time during a hunt. The ghost now has a 50% chance to remember where it last saw you during the last hunt and will search that area in the next hunt. If you keep talking inside a locker or closet and the ghost knows you are in there it will now fully open both of the closet or locker doors on it’s second attempt even if you are grabbing them. Furniture will now block the line of sight between you and the ghost. This means that there are now a lot more places you can hide in all maps rather than just closets and lockers.

Fixes

Fixed a bug where an Oni wouldn’t throw objects faster than other ghosts including Poltergeists. Fixed an issue where the amount of hunts stat would reset if the host disconnected. Fixed a bug where you would hear your heartbeat when dead. Fixed an issue where you could hear the ghost footsteps from far away. School: Fixed some areas where the ghost could get stuck inside a wall. Fixed a bug where some rooms wouldn’t start cold on Professional. Fixed an issue where you could complete the emf objective during a hunt. Fixed a bug where the farm house outside foliage/ vegetation were being fully lit when any part of them were lit. Improved how the equipment, keys and bone get spawned in to help prevent disconnects and crashes at the start of the game. Potential fix for the selected contract sometimes changing on it’s own when on the main menu. Fixed a bug where the equipment wouldn’t spawn in if the host disconnected when loading. Fixed a bug where the Non-VR area light wasn’t lighting up some objects. LIV: Potential fix for a bug where the LIV spectator view could not see other players.

Additional Update

Changes

Slightly increased the maximum speed the ghost can get to when chasing you during a hunt. When vsync is turned off the fps will now be limited to 140. The amount of time the ghost stands still at the start of the hunt has been reduced from 8 to 5 seconds.

Fixes