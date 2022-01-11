Phasmophobia Update Includes New Gameplay Feature

A new update has been released for Phasmophobia, bringing the game up to version 0.5.1.1. This one is on the smaller side, focusing mostly on fixes, as well as removing decorations from the Christmas event. However, there are some more exciting things to check out, as well. Notably, photos have gone through a number of changes. Now, players will have an easier time snapping pics, and a new priority system has been added for photo evidence. Nothing too substantial here, but plenty of strong quality-of-life improvements! Full patch notes from the game’s official Steam page can be found below:

New

Videos by ComicBook.com

Added a priority system for the photo evidence detection (top to bottom):

Ghost



Bone



Fingerprints



Footprints



Dead Body



Interactions



Cursed Items



Dirty Water



Changes

Removed Christmas event decorations and changes



Maple Lodge Campsite will now have random weather again



Lowered the volume of the bulb smash sound



You can no longer take multiple photos of a Ghost, instead it will search for different evidence within the photo



Ghost photos are now much easier to take, especially when the ghost is partially hidden



Removed the double chance for the Mimic to spawn



Lights will no longer randomly flicker away from the ghost when the ghost is hunting



Fixes

Fixed a bug where the ghost could not hear host players during hunts



Fixed a bug where you could not take a photo of some door and light switch interactions



Fixed a bug where the refrigerator audio was still playing if the power was off at the start of the game



Fixed a bug where the Mirror was showing the wrong area on some maps and outside the map on Asylum



Fixed an issue where the Prison Ouija Board was spawning sideways



Fixed a bug where the ghost would kill you if it heard you in a closet and then you moved into a different closet



Fixed a bug on Willow where some sounds near the ceiling on the first floor would get muffled



Fixed a bug where the ghost could interact with the DOTS Projector when it was turned off



Fixed a bug where you could get a ghost photo if the ghost was directly behind you when taking a photo



Fixed a bug where the small house candle did not emit any light



Fixed a bug where you could hear dead players after being revived

It seems like these changes will make for a more enjoyable game overall! Since Phasmophobia‘s early access release in September 2020, developer Kinetic Games has offered a steady stream of new content and quality-of-life updates, which has helped build a passionate fanbase. Hopefully the game will offer more of the same throughout 2022! Phasmophobia is currently available on PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Phasmophobia so far? What do you think of the game’s latest update? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!