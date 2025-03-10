Phasmophobia Bleasdale Rework Update Released, Here Are the Patch Notes

A substantial new update for Phasmophobia has today released across all platforms. Despite launching all the way back in 2020, Phasmophobia remains in early access which means that developer Kinetic Games is still pushing toward its eventual 1.0 version. To that end, a sizable new update for the multiplayer horror game has today dropped and makes big changes to the Bleasdale Farmhouse map.

Downloadable right now, update version 0.12.0.1 for Phasmophobia primarily looks to retool the Bleasdale Farmhouse locale. Kinetic Games says that this map has now added new lights, interactable objects for ghosts, and something else “small and frightening” that now scurries throughout the house. Other than this big change, some additional tweaks have been made to Phasmophobia, specifically when it comes to bug fixes.

To get a look at everything that has been done with this new Phasmophobia update today, you can find the full patch notes attached below.

New

Bleasdale Farmhouse: Bleasdale Farmhouse has been fully overhauled with a new layout, new visual assets, new environmental features and much more. Several examples of these are: Motion Sensing exterior lights that can be triggered by both players and ghosts. A bead string door that will move when walked through by either the player or the ghost. Something small and frightening, scuttling about the house… Plenty of new ghost interactables!

Bleasdale Farmhouse has been fully overhauled with a new layout, new visual assets, new environmental features and much more. Several examples of these are: Ghosts can now light any non-equipment fire sources such as fireplaces, campfires and candles.

Some lights can now be turned toggled with multiple switches. Note: currently Bleasdale only, but these will be added to other locations over time



Changes

Bleasdale Farmhouse is now classed as a medium map due to it’s rework.

Point Hope is now classed as a medium map.

Pianos found in maps now have new interaction sounds for players and ghosts.

“Get a ghost to blow out a firelight” objective now only counts for player equipment (Firelight T1, T2, T3)

Paintings now fall down more realistically.

Implemented performance improvements across all maps.

Fixes

All Platforms:

Fixed an issue causing white blocks to appear on screen when loading into a contract in multiplayer.

Fixed several Spanish questions when using voice recognition with the Oujia Board

Fixed several location issues that would cause the player to get stuck.

Xbox/PlayStation:

Fixed an issue that would cause Xbox players to get stuck on the initialisation screen if no account profile picture had been set.

