Pikachu Filters And Masks Added To Asian Facebook App, And They’re Kind Of Freaky

Hey, have you ever wondered what you might look like if you were bitten by a radioactive Pikachu and became part-Pokemon? Come on, it's a perfectly reasonable thing to think about! Well, thanks to new camera effects released for the Facebook mobile app, you can find out what you'd look like crossed with a Pikachu – or at least you can if you live in Asia.

The Facebook filters are being released to celebrate the 2017 Pikachu Outbreak Festival, which kicks off in Yokohama Japan on August 9, and are only available in Japan, Hong Kong, and other Asian markets. I'd say these filters will make it to North America eventually, most things do, but I'm not sure – they're a little freaky. It may be best to quarantine them.

The first filter is fairly standard stuff – shake your phone and a bunch of Pikachus appear on it. Pretty cute, even though it kind of looks like the Pikachus may be about to swarm and devour you.

(Photo: Facebook/The Pokemon Company)

On the other hand, the Pikachu mask is a very different, and much more terrifying, story:

(Photo: Facebook/The Pokemon Company)

NO THANK YOU. The black, soulless eyes, the weird electrified cheeks, the alien-like ears – I didn't think it was possible to make the always-adorable Pikachu creepy, but here we are. Of course, the creepy vibe may be partly the fault of the model they used for these pics. She has a slightly unnerving vibe, and I don't think I trust her to use her new electrical powers responsibly. But hey, if you aren't as weirded out as I am, and live in Asia, you can grab these filters on August 20.

You can check out WWG's extensive Pokemon coverage here, and our Pokemon Go-specific stories, right here.

[via GoNintendo]