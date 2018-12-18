‘Pillars of Eternity 2’ Coming To Consoles In 2019

Even though Microsoft picked up Fallout New Vegas developer Obsidian Entertainment a few weeks back as part of its acquisition run for Xbox development, it doesn’t look like the team’s current projects will stay exclusive to that platform. The Outer Worlds, which was announced at The Game Awards, is due for multiple platforms next year; and the company has also confirmed that Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire will also take that route.

Deadfire, which came out for PC earlier this year, is making its transition to the Xbox One; and in a new update over on the company’s blog, it’s been confirmed that it’s also due for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Near the bottom of the page, the company confirms, “As we stated, our partners at Grip Digital have been hard at work, and Deadfire will be releasing on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in 2019. We are pleased to also announce that the console edition will ship with all expansions, updates, and free DLC’s included at launch! We don’t have an exact date for you yet, but as soon as we have one, we will let you know!”

Grip Digital has quite the reputation behind it, as it previously worked on the frantic first-person shooter Mothergunship, which came out earlier this year; and the console ports of the puzzle game Q.U.B.E.

As far as what Microsoft’s plans are for the studio following the release of these games, it’s too soon to tell. But the company has one hell of a team in its arsenal when it comes to first-party development for the Xbox One X or whatever hardware is being looked at for the future.

For those of you unfamiliar with Pillars of Eternity II, here’s the official description from its Steam page:

“Pursue a rogue god over land and sea in the sequel to the multi-award-winning RPG Pillars of Eternity. Captain your ship on a dangerous voyage of discovery across the vast unexplored archipelago region of the Deadfire. Bend the world to your will, as you explore the depths of infinite possibilities, including detailed character customization, total freedom of exploration, and more meaningful choices at every turn.”

We’ll let you know as soon as a release date is announced. But fans of the original game are in for a treat!