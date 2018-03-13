Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Delayed, New Message From Obsidian Entertainment

If you hear a weird sobbing sound, that’s me. Obsidian Entertainment has officially announced that Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire has been delayed. Good news – not by long!

The highly anticipated RPG sequel was originally slated for an April 3rd release, but in an effort to apply fan-feedback from the beta period they wanted to push it back until May 8th so they could make the requested changes. I’d say that’s even better news and bodes well for when the title finally releases!

In addition to delay news, Obsidian Entertainment has also revealed that they will make up for the setback with tons of new information. Here’s what Obsidian had to say in their personal letter to fans:

Greetings fans!

We know you’re as excited as we are about the upcoming launch of Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire. As you have probably guessed, Deadfire is a huge game — significantly larger than the original Pillars of Eternity. Obsidian has been working harder than Abydon himself to make every inch of it awesome, as well as incorporating all the great feedback we have been getting from everyone playing the Backer Beta.

With this in mind, we are taking just a few extra weeks to polish and put those finishing touches on the game.

Our new launch date will be Tuesday, May 8th, 2018. To tide you over until then, you can look forward to plenty of Deadfire-related news and content coming in the weeks and months ahead.

See you all soon in the Deadfire!

Obsidian

Need a little catching up on what the coming title is about? Check out the game’s official description below:

Pursue a rogue god over land and sea in the sequel to the multi-award-winning RPG Pillars of Eternity. Captain your ship on a dangerous voyage of discovery across the vast unexplored archipelago region of the Deadfire. Bend the world to your will, as you explore the depths of infinite possibilities, including detailed character customization, total freedom of exploration, and more meaningful choices at every turn.

• Immerse yourself in a deeper single player RPG game experience – enriched with cutting edge technology and features, Deadfire builds on the foundation of classic D&D gameplay with vastly improved graphics, deeper game mechanics and a whole new hand-crafted adventure where choices truly matter.

• Discover the new region of the Deadfire – plot your own course by ship and explore the rich and exotic islands of the archipelago region, discovering new places interacting with their inhabitants and engaging in a variety of quests at every port.

• Build your party and customize your companions – choose from 7 different companions to join you on your quest and assign multiple classes and deeper abilities for each. Witness their personal relationships and interactions unfold with the addition of the new companion system.

• Captain your ship across the seas – as your stronghold on the seas, your ship is much more than simply a vessel for exploring. Upgrade your ship and crew and choose what skills you improve in order to survive dangerous encounters along the way.