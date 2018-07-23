Pixel Game Maker MV Early Access Kicks Off Tomorrow, Make Your Own Hit Action Game

Have you ever dreamed about making the next big Super Mario? Do you think you have what it takes to craft your own retro adventure game but lack the programming skills? Chin up, creator, because the folks at Kadokawa will be launching the early access period for their next big game maker software — Pixel Game Maker MV — tomorrow! Check out the Steam page here.

“Pixel Game Maker MV is a type of game creation software that lets you easily create your very own original action games, without any sort of programming skills or specialized knowledge whatsoever. The action games you can create are limited only by your imagination. The ability to use original materials and resources for character animations, background maps, sound, etc., allows you to create truly unique games.”

By supporting this game in early access you may encounter a few bugs or be missing a few features, but you’ll also get to go hands-on with this creation software before anyone else. It gives you some precious time to get started on making your dream game, and it also gives you a way to get in on the ground floor at a discount. During the first week of Early Access, Pixel Game Maker MV will be 20% off, ringing in at $67.99.

This is basically a game creation suite for people who have no experience making games. I’ve been messing around with the RPG Maker series for years, and it’s always been so much fun getting my ideas out of my head, and onto the screen. Here’s the elevator pitch:

Create games with absolutely no programming necessary!

Supports up to four-person multiplayer. Enjoy both battle and cooperative play alike!

Easily create games using physics!

Allows for rich and vibrant graphics!

Of course, if you do know a little bit of JavaScript, Pixel Game Maker MV will allow you to strut your stuff and create your own custom functions and scripts. The possibilities are pretty staggering.

If you’re inspired and just can’t wait to start making your own games, or your own visual novels, you can find a huge sale on Kadokawa software on Humble Bundle right now. You can find that all right here.