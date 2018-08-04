Planet Alpha Release Date Revealed

Danish developer Planet Alpha ApS and Yooka-Laylee publisher Team17 have announced that former’s atmospheric side-scrolling adventure platformer, Planet Alpha, is hitting Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One next month on September 4th.

To accompany the release date announcement, the pair have also released a brand-new trailer showing off a healthy slab of gameplay footage to the backdrop of atmospheric music.

As you may know, development for Planet Alpha began all the way back in December 2013, which means it will be almost five years in the making when it hits next month.

The project originally began as solo endeavor by Danish developer Adrian Lazar, who worked on the game as a one-man-team effort for two years while he was employed at IO Interactive and working on Hitman.

After two years, the project gained an outside investor who allowed Lazar to expand his team and increase the rate of the game’s development. And now the game is ready to release, with Team17 as its publisher.

Planet Alpha is poised to release on September 4th via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. At the moment, it is unclear how much it will cost upon release. However, given the game’s indie roots and who it has as its publisher, a budget-friendly price-point is likely a safe bet.

Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official overview from Team17 itself:

Planet Alpha, a beautiful alien world filled with mystery and danger. Pursued by relentless enemies, you must harness the power of night and day as you struggle to survive.

Key Features